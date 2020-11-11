Jasprit Bumrah Dazzled in IPL but Concern Remain in ODIs

While fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's form with the ball was one of the major takeaways for the Indian cricket team from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), his real test will come during the ODI series in Australia this month. Bumrah, who finished as 2020 IPL's second most successful bowler with 27 wickets, had been picking wickets in T20 Internationals even prior to Covid-19 lockdown. But his tally in ODIs isn't as impressive. In short, in ODIs this year, he hasn't looked as much of a wicket-taker as he was before returning from his injury.

The right-arm bowler suffered a back injury last year and did not play a single international in 2019 after the tour of West Indies in August, where he had played only the Tests.

When he came back to international cricket this January, his performance was a contrast in the two limited-overs formats -- ODIs and T20Is. While he picked wickets in T20 Internationals -- eight in eight games with an economy rate of 6.38, which was better than his career economy rate -- he struggled to take wickets in the ODIs. He got just one wicket in six ODIs and conceded at 5.1 runs an over, slightly higher than his overall ODI economy rate of 4.55.



Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.

Former India captain Gautam Gambhir has said that Bumrah was capable of beating the defences of even those batsmen looking to play him off. This observation has seemed possible more in T20 format, considering his recent record in ODIs where he has struggled to pick wickets. Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, heaped praise on Bumrah saying that no one could play him easily throughout the IPL. "Although Rabada has taken more wickets, no one has been able to play Jasprit easily. Also, he has taken crucial wickets," said Lal.

Lal, however, said that the difference in the number of wickets he got in T20Is and ODIs this year is because of the nature of the formats.

Lal says that batsmen tend to see a good bowler off in ODI cricket whereas in T20 cricket they cannot afford to do that. "He is a wicket-taking bowler, no doubt. But in 50 overs, the batsmen can adjust. He knows that it is a 10-over spell. There are 40 more overs. In the 20-over format, there are fewer overs. If the batsman halts his run-scoring for three-four overs, the entire game is finished. In 50 overs, you have time. Batsman can adjust. You can endure a spell of 4-5 overs without scoring much. In T20, the batsman has to try to hit every ball," he said.

Jasprit Bumrah at a Team India training session with Virat Kohli.