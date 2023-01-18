‘Bumrah Doesn’t Need To Change Action Because of Injuries,’ Says Bharat Arun

Notably, medical experts and even the cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Michael Holding in the past have called for a change in Bumrah's bowling action in order to remain injury free and prolong his international career. However, the former India bowling coach doesn't think so.

"Bumrah is the number one bowler and has been very successful with his action, so why should he ever change that? Tell me about the one fast bowler who hasn't got injured, injuries are part and parcel of the game," Bharat Arun, who is part of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders coaching set-up at ILT20, told IANS in an interview.

"Bumrah has done enough for Indian cricket and being injured is also part of his career and I am sure he will come out of it," he added.