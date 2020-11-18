Ishant Sharma Recovery on Track, Dravid, Joshi Observe Sessions

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma is on-course for a timely recovery ahead of the Test series against Australia after leaving IPL 2020 after just one game for Delhi Capitals with an abdominal muscle tear. According an ESPNCricinfo report, Ishant went through the first of two bowling spells at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning in the presence of Sunil Joshi, the chairman of selectors, and Rahul Dravid, the NCA chief. The report further added that BCCI observers believed that he was “looking good”.

Ishant, who was bowling in the interval of a corporate ODI game, not only bowled but also did few basic stretching routines, and then returned for a short fielding session, alternating between high and flat catches. Ishant, named in the provisional squad for the Tests must be passed fit before flying out to Australia. The pacer’s session on Wednesday was overlooked by Paras Mhambrey, the former India fast bowler who is also the head coach of India's Under-19 team and lasted about 45 minutes. The report further added that Ishant will have another session once the corporate game is completed.