IPL 2024: Shamar Joseph Replaces Mark Wood in Lucknow Super Giants’ Squad

Reaching Baracara takes time –- a 225km boat trip up the Canje River in Berbice that can take up to two days due to thick vegetation in the waterways. He made his first-class debut in the regional four-day competition only last year, before earning a CPL contract with Guyana Amazon Warriors after being initially drafted in as a net bowler.

Joseph had quit his job in a security firm two years to make a career out of playing cricket and his rise to playing top-level cricket, including a dream start to Test cricket, has now become one of the most heartwarming and inspiring stories in recent times. Due to his superlative performance in the Brisbane Test, Cricket West Indies (CWI) upgraded Joseph's franchise contract to an international retainer contract. The toe injury meant Joseph had to let go of playing in the ILT20 in the UAE and will be heading to Pakistan to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a replacement player for Peshawar Zalmi.

