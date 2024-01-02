IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Part Ways With Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bid farewell to assistant coach Vijay Dahiya ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The former Indian wicket keeper had been an integral part of the Andy Flower-led support staff since the team's inception in 2022. Dahiya, who played a key role in LSG's journey to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, expressed his gratitude on social media and wished the team success.

"Time to bid adieu LSG. Lucknow Super Giants, it was a wonderful experience working with the team over the past two years. Wishing team LSG all the very best," Dahiya said in an Instagram post.