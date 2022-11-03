Shikhar Dhawan Replaces Mayank Agarwal as Captain of Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to replace Mayank Agarwal as captain of Punjab Kings from IPL 2023.

The decision to appoint Dhawan as the captain was approved on Wednesday during a franchise board meeting and was backed by Trevor Bayliss, Kings' newly appointed head coach.

The news regarding Dhawan's appointment was confirmed by the Punjab-based outfit via their official Twitter handle.

Agarwal, who was appointed captain just before IPL 2022, was one of two players --Arshdeep Singh being the other -- who had been retained by Kings ahead of the mega auction.