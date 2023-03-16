IPL 2023: David Warner Appointed as Delhi Capitals’ Captain, Axar to Deputise

After being roped in as the captain, the 36-year-old told DC “Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!”

Co-owner and chairman of the team, Parth Jindal explained the rationale behind Warner’s appointment by saying “In Rishabh’s absence, there couldn’t have been a more apt candidate than David to lead the Delhi Capitals. With him as our leader, and Ricky and Dada overseeing all proceedings, I have no doubt that we are going to be the team to watch out for in the competition.”

Axar Patel has been appointed as the Australian's deputy.