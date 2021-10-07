There's Lots of Uncertainties: MS Dhoni Talks About Future Plans

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni spoke about his future plans and said that decisions depend on the new set of rules for the next season. Dhoni, who is only playing for CSK having retired from international cricket in 2020, was asked about his plans for the next season and he said that everything depends on how things will be structured.

IPL 2022 is expected to have two new teams and there will also be the mega auction before that.

Dhoni was asked about the plans during the toss in the game against Punjab Kings at Abu Dhabi. He has led the team to the playoffs yet again after failing to take CSK through last year.