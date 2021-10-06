'Bid Farewell to Me in Chennai,' Dhoni Tells Fan Hinting at IPL 2022 Return

Talking about CSK's ability to remain composed in crunch situations in big matches, Dhoni said, "We try to keep it as normal as possible. We try to prepare well by having enough sleep and prepare for the opposition we are playing against."

"We are a process-driven team and we know that if we follow the process if we execute the plans well if we do the small things right, we will get the desired result, we know the result is a byproduct and that also keeps us calm.

"We live in the moment and enjoy each other's company. We know that if we play to our potential, we can beat the opposition. If the opposition has to beat us, they have to play better cricket," he concluded.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are currently sitting on the second spot with 18 points in IPL 2021.