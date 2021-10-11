IPL 2021 Eliminator RCB vs KKR Live: Kohli Elects to Bat First vs KKR

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers warm up before the game against KKR
Image: BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli won the toss on Monday in Sharjah and opted to bat first against KKR in the Eliminator in IPL 2021.
RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli have Shakib Al Hasan to face in the first over of the game. The captain gets the first boundary of the game as RCB move to 7/0 from the first over with young Shivam Mavi taking the next over.
The winner of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will play Delhi Capitals on 13 October and the winner of that game will play Chennai Super Kings in the final on 15 October.
RCB are eyeing their first title with Virat Kohli leading the side for the last season whereas KKR are aiming for a third IPL crown.
Kohli and RCB have released their Sri Lankan players Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
