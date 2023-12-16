India’s Tour of South Africa: Deepak Chahar Withdrawn, Shami Ruled Out

Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa due to a family medical emergency. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Akash Deep as his replacement, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

The BCCI further stated that Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness, has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests.