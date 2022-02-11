India's Test Success in Australia Down to IPL Learning

"One, it says about how good the talent is but two, it actually says that they are ready to step up and play and they are not scared of the international stage. I think a lot of that comes from the exposure they get from the IPL."



Ponting said that playing with some of the best in the business in the IPL had drastically improved the skill-sets of the Indian team.



"They are playing with all the best players in the world. They are probably playing under all the best coaches in the world. Give them a couple of years in the IPL and I am sure they take that back to their domestic cricket and dominate there. And when they get a chance for India, you can see - they cherish it, they relish the opportunity to do it, and they are not scared of anyone," Ponting said.