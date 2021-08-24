India's Glory Season Hits Half-Century, Sunil Gavaskar Recalls Preps

The little master felt that practice against short-pitched deliveries in the formative years groomed him early to face bouncers.



"Having, at that age, [learnt] how to deal with the short ball was a big help when you went into international cricket. Also before that [1971 tour of the West Indies] happened, what I used to do was have Mumbai Ranji Trophy bowlers bowl from 20 to 18 yards instead of the regulation 22 yards," he explained about his preparations.



"But when I went to the West Indies, the difference was stark. Because despite the fact that Mumbai bowlers were bowling from 18 yards, the ball would still be around the midriff where the wicketkeeper collected it. When you went to the West Indies, suddenly the wicketkeeper was collecting the ball with the fingers pointing up not pointing down. That meant that you were now contending with something different," he said further.



"How to deal with this? The bouncer would come at around this height (pointing his forehead). You could control most of them, either leave them or control them. But in the West Indies they were going to be that much higher and also coming from a much nearer length and not short length. The West Indian bowlers were pitching 2-3 yards up and still getting the ball to bounce. What do you do, you hook or sway away from it, so those are the things you had to adjust to. And luckily I managed to do that. And also very simply that I had a lot of luck going in that first series (referring to dropped catches)," he added further.