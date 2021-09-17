Indian Cricketers Could Take Part in Upcoming Women's Big Bash League

Harmanpreet Kaur (Syndey Thunder), Smriti Mandhana (Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes) and Veda Krishnamurthy (Hobart Hurricanes) were the Indian cricketers who featured in the tournament in previous seasons. But a clash with a tour of the West Indies prevented Indian cricketers from taking part in the 2019 season. Several Indian players had been lined up to feature in it but could not take part due to a clash with the Women's T20 Challenge in 2020. Kaur and Mandhana will be in high demand for the upcoming season apart from the likes of Shafali, Radha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav.



As of now, nine overseas signings have been confirmed for the seventh season of WBBL with 13 spots still either available or yet to be announced by clubs. Only Perth Scorchers have confirmed their three overseas players in New Zealand's Sophie Devine, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.



Brisbane Heat have signed South Africa duo of Nadine de Klerk and Anneke Bosch. But they have one spot left after New Zealand's Amelia Kerr pulled out of the tournament last week due to mental health reasons.