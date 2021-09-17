Minutes Before 1st ODI, NZ Postpone Pakistan Tour Due to Security Concerns

NZC also said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," a board release from New Zealand stated.

The Kiwis were expected to play 3 ODIs in Rawalpindi and 5 T20Is in Lahore. However, the tour is now postponed. New Zealand last played a five-match ODI series in Lahore 18 years ago in 2003.

Pakistan cricket board on their part said all arrangements were foolproof and that PM Imran Khan too had assured his NZ counterpart.

"Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

"PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

"The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here," the PCB statement read.