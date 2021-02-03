India XI in First England Test: Saha or Pant? Siraj Over Ishant?

With Jadeja unavailable, playing Pant as a batsman only means India pick four bowlers to follow him and Saha in the line-up, with none of the frontline batsmen comfortable rolling their arm over.

A battery of five bowlers would mean Kohli has to pick between Saha and Pant, which also brings Axar Patel into the equation, the closest India have to a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja. India, in recent Tests, have preferred to play five bowlers in Tests, home and away.

Back after a break, Kohli, who bolsters the batting for India, has quite the task on hand and might stick with the ploy of picking Saha in home conditions against a very formidable unit in England.