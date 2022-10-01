India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup T20: Live Streaming Details Here

The Indian women's cricket team will face the Sri Lanka Women's team in the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 1 October.

India is extremely excited and hopeful to win this Asia Cup T20 match against Sri Lanka. They had suffered a heartbreaking loss in the last season against Bangladesh Women's team in the final.

The Indian Women's team will be at their best since they have whitewashed the England Women's team in the three-match ODI series. India is expecting good performances from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma in the tournament.

Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup T20 match like when and where to watch the live streaming.