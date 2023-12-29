India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch INDW vs AUSW Live?

IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast: India Women is all set to lock horns with Australia Women in the 2nd ODI on Saturday, 30 December 2023. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After winning the 1st ODI by six wickets, Australia Women would definitely try their best to retain the winning streak. However, India Women team will leave no stone unturned to make the series 1-1.

After India's disappointing defeat loss in the first ODI, fielding coach Munish Bali said that the Indian Women teams needs to bounce back and start fresh. He emphasized that the team needs to perform better in terms of fielding and bowling as well. While there were moments of good fielding, consistency is crucial, Bali added.

Let us check out the IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.