IPL 2021: Holder Picks Three as Hyderabad's Restrict Punjab to 125/7

Rahul's sluggish stay at the crease came to an end when he flicked straight to mid-wicket off Jason Holder's first ball of the match in the fifth over. On the fifth ball, Holder had his second wicket as Agarwal chipped a drive straight to mid-off.

Chris Gayle's quiet time at the crease ended with Rashid Khan getting one to turn in, trapping him lbw in the eleventh over. Nicholas Pooran slammed Sandeep Sharma for a six over deep mid-wicket. But Sharma's slower delivery next up saw Pooran getting into the hoick early and went straight back to the bowler off the toe-end of the bat, grabbing the catch on second attempt.

Aiden Markram, dropped on three, was a lone ranger for Punjab till he holed out to long-off on a juicy full toss from Abdul Samad in the 15th over. Holder had his third wicket of the day when Deepak Hooda's loft was snapped by substitute fielder J Suchith flying to his left to complete a stunning one-handed catch at cover.

Debutant Nathan Ellis smacked Kumar for a six on the first ball of the final over. Kumar had his revenge on the next as Ellis sliced to third man before a boundary from Harpreet Brar took Punjab past 120.