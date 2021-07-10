India Women Handed Loss in Rain Affected First T20I vs England

Indian women's cricket team lost to England by 18 runs under DLS method in the opening T20 International after their bowlers failed to keep England batters Natalie Sciver (55 off 27 balls, 8x4s, 1X6) and Amy Jones (43 off 27 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) in check.



England women powered to 177 for seven in 20 overs on Saturday night before putting India on the back-foot by removing opener Shafali Verma for a duck in the first over of the innings. A partnership of 44 between the other opener Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol put India back on track but two quick wickets -- of Smriti (29) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1) -- set them back.

The match was called off after 8.4 overs due to rain with the Indians struggling to make a match of it.