India Women’s Cricket Team to Tour Bangladesh for White-Ball Series: Report

The Indian women's cricket team will be back on the international circuit through a tour of Bangladesh for the white-ball series in July. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

"Yes, we will be playing a white-ball series against India women's national cricket team in July and all the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium," Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Bangladesh Cricket Board's women's wing chairman, was quoted as saying in a Cricbuzz report.