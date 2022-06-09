India Will Have Floating Batting Line-up If Needed Against SA: Rishabh Pant

"It's a very good feeling although it didn't come in good circumstances. The news just came in for me as well an hour back so I'm also processing it,” Pant said on the eve of the first match.

"I haven't even digested the information yet. It is a great feeling getting this opportunity, especially in my hometown,” the Delhi cricketer said.

Pant has led the IPL side Delhi Capitals for two seasons. In the just-concluded edition of the league, Pant experimented with his batting position.

Asked if he will continue shuffling his batting order, he said, “My batting order will depend on the conditions. In these conditions, we can't have a floating batting line because we play spinners day in and day out.

“But if we need a floating batting line up we will have it,“ he added.

“As a captain, it will help me a lot. When you keep doing the same things over a period of time you tend to improve and keep learning from it and I think that will help me." The 24-year-old feels the DC captaincy stint in the IPL will help him in the series against South Africa.

“Captaining DC will help me a lot. I'm someone who learns from mistakes."