Skipper KL Rahul Ruled Out of T20I Series Against SA Due to Injury, Pant To Lead

The press release said: "Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening."

The selection committee has named wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.

While the selection committee did not name replacements for Rahul and Yadav, both cricketers are set to report to the National Cricket Academy "where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment."