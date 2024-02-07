Kohli To Miss Next 2 Ind vs Eng Tests, Rahul & Jadeja Expected to Return: Report

As India prepare for the third Test of the ongoing five-match series against England, they are unlikely to be bolstered by the arrival of Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper, who missed the first two Test matches owing to personal reasons, is now expected to miss at least the next two fixtures, if not the entire series, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

According to the report, the Indian team management currently lacks clarity about Kohli’s availability for the fifth Test, which will be played in Dharamsala, albeit he is all but certain to miss the upcoming expeditions in Rajkot and Ranchi.