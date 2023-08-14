Introspect Instead of Making Silly Statements: Prasad Arraigns Indian Team

"India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI." Venkatesh, who has been a staunch critic of the team recently, posted on X.

The series win was a timely result for the West Indies, who failed to qualify for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India after missing out on T20 World Cup last year.

"Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct-Nov as well. It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion," Prasad responded to a fan who misquoted West Indies for failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup this year rather than the T20 World Cup last year.