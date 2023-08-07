India vs WI: Tilak Varma Credits Rohit Sharma’s Guidance for Successful Start

India vs West Indies: Tilak Varma scored his maiden half-century in his second international match.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
After scoring his maiden T20 half-century, Tilak Varma attributed his success to the guidance and influence of Rohit Sharma and the valuable experience he gained from playing in the IPL.
Tilak, who was India's leading scorer with 39 off 22 deliveries in the first T20I in Trinidad, came up with another gem of innings in the second match on Sunday, 6 August, as he scored 51 off 41 deliveries, studded with five fours and a six.
"For me the turning point has been the IPL. The performance has helped me to play for India. Going forward I would like to continue it," he further added.
Tilak also dedicated his celebration after reaching his maiden T20I fifty to Rohit's daughter, Samaira. He expressed his close bond with little Samaira and shared how he had promised her that he would dedicate his celebration to her whenever he achieves a maiden century or a fifty.
"It was towards Sammy (Samaira), Rohit bhai’s daughter. I am very close to Sammy. I had promised her that whenever I will score a century or a fifty, I will do a celebration for her.
Having won the toss, India batted first and posted 152/7, thanks to a maiden T20I half-century from Tilak.
In response, Nicholas Pooran smashed 67 from just 40 deliveries as the West Indies successfully chased down a modest total with seven balls remaining to give the Caribbean side a 2-0 advantage in the five-match series.
Trailing 0-2 in the series, India will look to bounce back in the series as the third T20 is scheduled on Tuesday, 8 August, at the Providence Stadium.
