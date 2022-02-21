India vs WI: Suryakumar & Venkatesh Iyer Among Talking Points in T20 Series Win

The Rohit Sharma led Indian men’s cricket team swatted aside the challenge from West Indies with relative ease, despite a few scary moments, in the T20 series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, winning 3-0.

After a disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, India, with a new leader and management, have won six games on the bounce, seeing off New Zealand and West Indies with identical scorelines.

India have started the journey towards the next T20 World Cup, later this year, in Australia well. India, who have played T20s at home only since the World Cup last year, is still a way off finalising their playing XI for the show piece event in Australia. Conditions will be different and it will play a big role in finalising the way forward.