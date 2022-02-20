Suryakumar, Venkatesh Iyer & Harshal Star as India Win T20 Series vs WI 3-0

The duo went through gears from the next over, making it worth 17 runs with Iyer scoring the bulk of it off Drakes. Iyer continued in the same fashion in the next over as Shepherd was smashed for 17, once again the left-hander hitting a boundary and six, as Suryakumar finished another 17-run over with a boundary. The visitors on their part were erratic with their lines and lengths too. Holder’s over costed 10 as Iyer swivelled and smashed him into the stands over fine leg, before the 19th bowled by Drake saw Surya smash it over backward point to bring up India’s 150. Iyer and Surya were scoring at two-runs a ball by now with the stand doing some serious damage, scoring 21 runs in the 19th over, the biggest of the innings.

Suryakumar brought up his fifty with a six in the final over and then proceeded to smash two more before an attempted fourth in the over saw the innings end with his wicket. Suryakumar scored 65 off 31 while Iyer added 35 of 19, both together putting on a 91-run stand as India posted 184/5.

In response, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never really got going. Kyle Mayers (6) and Shai Hope were the first two to depart, caught behind by Ishan Kishan off Deepak Chahar.

Chahar though went off injured in his second over, unable to complete it due to a muscle injury.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell came together and threatened to repeat their act from the second game with a 47-run stand at good pace. Powell scored 25 off 14, hitting two fours and as many sixes before Harshal Patel had him caught brilliantly by Shardul Thakur running backwards.

Pooran at the other continued to chip away, not throwing in the towel, and had Kieron Pollard for company. The skipper had a hard time against young Ravi Bishnoi, before being caught by the spinner at deep point of Venkatesh Iyer for 5.

Soon after Iyer, accounted for Jason Holder as well, caught at long on by Shreyas, the other Iyer on the Indian team, as the hosts continued to tighten the grip on the contest.