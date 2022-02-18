India vs WI 2nd T20I: Backed Myself With the Yorkers, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"I was just believing in myself, Rohit told me that if I can give just 9-10 runs it will be difficult for them, so I just backed myself with the yorkers. There was a bit of dew, but I still backed myself and it came out well," said Kumar to broadcasters 'Star Sports' after the match.



Asked about the big hits coming from Rovman Powell's bat in his unbeaten knock of 68, Kumar jokingly remarked, "He (Powell) was hitting it pretty hard, probably 200kmph!"



Speaking about bowling battling the dew, Kumar said that it depends on how the pitch behaves. "It's always tough to bowl yorkers with the dew. When we bowled the slower balls it wasn't gripping and I changed my plan not to bowl slower balls, so it totally depends on the wicket. These (West Indies batters) are very powerful and if you bowl in their zone and it gets difficult."



Kumar signed off by saying that he is feeling well fitness-wise. "Feels good and I don't want to say anything about that."

(With IANS Inputs)