India vs West India: 5 Major Talking Points Ahead of 1st Test

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Main talking points.
(Photo: BCCI)
Exactly a month ago, on 11 June, India succumbed to a 209-run defeat against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, bowing out of their ninth ICC event in ten years. A series of probes and inspections followed after the defeat, and in ways more than one, the team that will commence India’s journey in the new WTC cycle, is different from its predecessor.
India will embark on the 2023-25 cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies, the first of which will start on Wednesday, 12 July. Before the match, let us have a look at some of the major talking points.
Among the foremost steps of the rebuilding process was the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Test squad. This, however, makes room for a discussion on the potential look of India’s top three.
Coach Rahul Dravid in a discussion with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could be India's new Test opener.
Ajinkya Rahane found himself surplus to requirement in India’s Test plans for around a year, but courtesy of his commendable IPL 2023 stint with Chennai Super Kings, he was included in the 2023 World Test Championship final squad. Like the perfect opportunist, he utilised the opportunity by scoring 135 runs against Australia, and has now been reinstated as the vice-captain of the team.
With the return of responsibilities on his shoulders, Rahane will have to live up to the expectations, and ensure his one-off performance against Australia wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan show. Rahane has an incredible batting average of 90.71 against West Indies, which is the highest of all teams he has played against. Should he be influential again, the veteran could nail his place in the team for the ongoing WTC cycle.
Ishan Kishan could be handed his Test debut.
Whilst Kishan’s keeping is yet to inspire confidence, and his brand of cricket being labelled as ‘limited-overs like’, he could be given an opportunity in this series, amid an ongoing paradigm shift in red-ball cricket.
The spin twins, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to unite at an overseas Test after two years.
Interestingly, the last time India’s two leading red-ball spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played together in an overseas Test match, India was competing in a WTC final – not the most recent one, but the one against New Zealand, back in 2021.
Since that defeat, the team management opted to completely ditch the two-spinner approach for overseas Tests, albeit Ashwin’s exclusion in the last WTC final sparked criticism. It will now be interesting to see if Ashwin does make a comeback in the playing XI, and how his partnership with Jadeja works on the Caribbean pitches.
Mohammed Siraj and Sharul Thakur are almost certain to be India’s primary seamers, but with Mohammed Shami rested and Umesh Yadav excluded from the team and a rather impressive WTC final offering, a new entrant is certain to feature in the pace department.
Selectors have shown a lot of faith in Mukesh Kumar.
There is, however, another option available in Jaydev Unadkat. The veteran, who is aiming to revive his international career, has played only a couple of Tests, but is still ahead of Mukesh on the pecking order, when it comes to seniority. The first Test will highlight who is being preferred as India’s newest member in the seamers’ union.
