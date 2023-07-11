India vs West India: 5 Major Talking Points Ahead of 1st Test

Exactly a month ago, on 11 June, India succumbed to a 209-run defeat against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, bowing out of their ninth ICC event in ten years. A series of probes and inspections followed after the defeat, and in ways more than one, the team that will commence India’s journey in the new WTC cycle, is different from its predecessor.

India will embark on the 2023-25 cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies, the first of which will start on Wednesday, 12 July. Before the match, let us have a look at some of the major talking points.