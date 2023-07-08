India vs West Indies: WI Name Squad for 1st Test, Cornwall & Warrican Returns

India vs West Indies: Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican have returned to the West Indies' Test squad.
(Photo: Twitter/Windiescricket)
West Indies have announced their squad for the first Test match against India, which is scheduled to commence on 12 July at Dominica. This match will also be the first expedition for both teams in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.
All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and spinner Jomel Warrican will be making a comeback in red-ball cricket. Cornwall, incidentally, made his debut against India in 2019, but has not made any appearances in Test cricket since November 2021. This match, hence, is likely to be an opportunity for him to safeguard his place.
Desmond Haynes, chief selector of West Indies said, “We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job.”
There has also been the introduction of two fresh faces, as Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanze have been provided with an opportunity to prove their mettle.
Commenting on their inclusion, Haynes said, “We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity.”
West Indies will be moving to Dominica on Sunday, 9 July, and will be kick-starting their training session on Monday to prepare for their challenge against India.
West Indies squad for first Test:
Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Alick Athanze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel. Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
Reserves:
Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.
