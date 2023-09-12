Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo to Remain Cloudy, But Chances of Rain Have Decreased

India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo to Remain Cloudy, But Chances of Rain Have Decreased

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Report: India will be up against Sri Lanka in the second match of their Super 4 campaign.
Nandini Rikhee
Cricket
Published:

India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo to Remain Cloudy, Weather Expected to Improve Later

|

Photo: BCCI/Twitter

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo to Remain Cloudy, Weather Expected to Improve Later</p></div>

Team India will be up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 12 September, to play their second Super Four match in the 2023 Asia Cup. This will be India’s third consecutive day in action at the R Premadasa Stadium, after the match against Pakistan was carried forward to the reserve day on Monday, following incessant downpour on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan encounter, however, is expected to go smoothly as the chances of rain are comparatively much low. 

According to AccuWeather, there are 30-60% chances of rain hitting Colombo on Tuesday. Fans will be expecting to witness a match with no delays whatsoever, albeit, weather could still emerge as an impediment for brief spells.

Also ReadIndia vs Pakistan: Two Tons & a Fifer Help India Win 32-Hour Contest by 228 Runs

Hourly Rain Chances in Colombo:

  • 12pm to 2pm: 40-60%

  • 3pm to 5pm: 35-60%

  • 6pm to 8pm: 40-50%

  • 9pm to 11pm: 30-50 %

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT