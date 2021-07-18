1st ODI: SL Elect to Bat, Suryakumar and Ishan Make ODI Debuts

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is now underway with skipper Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and electing to bat first at Colombo.

Shikhar Dhawan is captaining India with Virat Kohli travelling with the Test team in England and at 35, he's become the oldest Indian cricketer to captain the team.

The Indian XI comprises two debutants with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan getting their caps before the toss.