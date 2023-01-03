Ind vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav Showcases Incredible Skills in Practice Session

Newly appointed vice-captain of the Indian men's T20 side, Suryakumar Yadav showcased some amazing hits during the first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka.

The flamboyant batter, who rose to prominence in white-ball cricket in 2022, has been rewarded by the selection committee for his commendable performances as he was appointed the vice-captain of the T20 side.