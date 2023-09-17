India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rain Delays Start

Live updates of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Today’s Final Match
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India and Sri Lanka are competing in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup.
This is the ninth occasion where these two teams are battling in the final.
India have won the title on seven occasions, while Sri Lanka are six-time champions.
Rohit Sharma's team finished first in the Super Four stage, beating Dasun Shanaka's side on Net Run Rate.
Don't get too excited, but the latest update is a positive one – rain has stopped and the sun is out again. Meanwhile, the covers are now starting to come off. We should not be far from ball number 1.
Umpires will be out for an inspection at 3:30pm.
We are 11 minutes past the starting time, and it seems we are in for a significant delay, as it is still drizzling in Colombo. The ground is now entirely covered.
And, here comes the rain! Although the covers have been called on, don't be worried, for it only seems like a light passing drizzle.
As we had predicted, leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha is replacing the injured Maheesh Theekshana in the Sri Lankan playing XI. The local lad will be aiming to produce a memorable performance at his home ground.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.
Stuff of dreams for Washington Sundar! He was not even a part of the 17-member squad, but now, will be competing in the final as he has been named in the playing XI. Meanwhile, those rested for the match against Bangladesh are also returning.
India Playing XI – Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
The news from the centre is – Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss, and the defending champions will be batting first.
"It seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon," Shanaka said after winning the flip of the coin.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma commented "We would have batted first too, (but) we are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board."
Along similar lines as India's, the Sri Lankan team is also dealing with injury troubles. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who is almost regularly seen bowling with the new ball, has been ruled out of the final.
Although the defending champions have called up all-rounder Sahan Arachchige as his replacement, it is likely that Dushan Hemantha, the 29-year-old leg-spinner who also is an excellent deep fielder, will get a place in the playing XI.
India were dealt with a blow ahead of the match, as it has been announced that spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is nursing a quadriceps strain, ruling him out of the final.
Washington Sundar, the 23-year-old all-rounder from Chennai, has been roped in as his replacement. He has played 16 ODI matches, picking up as many wickets and scoring 233 runs.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Live Cricket Score of Asia Cup 2023 Final Today’s Match Live Updates: With the World Cup looming large, the 2023 Asia Cup – in some sectors, if not all – was seen as the ideal preparatory campaign for the teams. Terms such as 'fine-tuning', 'SWOT analysis' and 'experimentation' were being iterated.
Yet, in about an hour's time, all such terms will become redundant, for the 22 players who will step out on the R Premadasa Stadium grass in Colombo, will only have one checkbox on their to-do list – to produce their best-ever performance today.
For India, it will be an opportunity to clinch their eighth Asia Cup title, whilst Sri Lanka will be fighting for their seventh, which will see them equal India's tally.
Published: 17 Sep 2023,01:22 PM IST