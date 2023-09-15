Asia Cup 2023: Asalanka Downs Pakistan To Set Up India-Sri Lanka Final Date

The start for Pakistan wasn’t what they expected, as yet again Fakhar Zaman departed early. Skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique held the inning and added 64 runs for the second wicket as Shafique reached his half-century.

Babar yet again became the prey of a left-arm spinner, as Dunith Wellalage pulled him forward in defense and got his wicket.

Pakistan were in a spot of bother at 130/5 after 27.4 overs, but then rain interrupted play and pretty much turned their fortunes. The ball started spinning less and got a bit damp, as Iftikhar and Rizwan took full advantage of the better batting conditions.

Both the batters showed calmness and played less risky shots but managed to pull the game in the death overs. The superb partnership added 108 runs on the score for the sixth wicket which is now the highest in ODI in the Asia Cup for Pakistan.

Rizwan turned up a gear to rack up a 73-ball 86, while Iftikhar Ahmed hammered 47 off 40.