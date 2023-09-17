Asia Cup 2023: Washington Sundar Called Up for Final as Axar Patel Ruled Out

Asia Cup 2023: Washington Sundar Called Up for Final as Axar Patel Gets Ruled Out
All-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of India's 2023 Asia Cup final match against Sri Lanka due to an injury, and has been replaced by Washington Sundar, who has already reached Colombo and joined the squad.
Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday, 15 September. India slumped to a narrow, six-run defeat in that contest.
"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad," the statement said.
India’s squad for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.
