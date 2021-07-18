India Restrict Sri Lanka to 262/9 in ODI Series-Opener in Colombo

India restricted hosts Sri Lanka to a modest 262 for nine wickets in the first ODI in Colombo on Sunday. Deepak Chahar (2/37), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/52) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/48) played a key role in preventing the hosts from capitalising on playing first and posting an imposing total.

The new-look Sri Lanka team, missing a number of regular players due to Covid-19 disciplinary issues and injuries, got off to a good start as Avishka Fernando (32) and Minod Bhanuka Bhanuka (27) posted 49 for the opening wicket.