Selectors, BCCI Officials Urged Kohli to Continue as T20 Captain: Chief Selector

The chairman of the selection panel also mentioned that once Kohli had given up T20I captaincy, the selectors had to take a call on his ODI future as well, of which they informed him after having a meeting among themselves.

"As soon as the selection committee came to the point (of having one white-ball captain), I called up Virat in the afternoon. Because it was a Test selection, we didn't want him to inform him in the selection meeting. After the meeting, we informed him that there will be one white-ball captain. We had a good conversation and he agreed with us," he said.

The 55-year old Sharma also admitted that the decision to replace Virat Kohli as the skipper of the ODI team was taken by his panel following the 33-year-old's decision to relinquish T20I captaincy.

"The selectors decided to have one white-ball captain. It was a hard decision, but selectors have to take hard decisions. You take hard decisions even while making the Playing XI. I know Virat is an important player for us in the coming days and coming years," he said.