India vs South Africa U19 Semi-Final: Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming?

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Semi-Final: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
(Photo: The Quint)
India U-19 team will clash against South Africa U-19 in the semifinal match on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. The game will be played at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The Indian U-19 team, led by Uday Saharan, has been great in the tournament so far, and would definitely try their best to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, South Africa will also leave no stone unturned to qualify for the finals with an aim to earn the title. They have won the U-19 title only once till date.
India will be hoping that a few of its players step up their game in this important match. With 334 runs scored in five matches, Musheer Khan leads the list of most number of runs scored so far. India U-19 Captain Uday Saharan is close behind Khan, with 304 runs scored in the same number of games. India will be hoping these players perform well in Tuesday's elimination match.
The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match will be played on 6 February 2024.
The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 semi-final match will take place at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 semi-final match will start at 1:30 pm IST. The toss will begin half an hour early.
The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar app and website.
The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
India U-19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, and Innesh Mahajan.
South Africa Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, and Raeeq Daniels.
