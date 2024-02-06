India vs South Africa U19 Semi-Final: Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming?

India U-19 team will clash against South Africa U-19 in the semifinal match on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. The game will be played at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The Indian U-19 team, led by Uday Saharan, has been great in the tournament so far, and would definitely try their best to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, South Africa will also leave no stone unturned to qualify for the finals with an aim to earn the title. They have won the U-19 title only once till date.

India will be hoping that a few of its players step up their game in this important match. With 334 runs scored in five matches, Musheer Khan leads the list of most number of runs scored so far. India U-19 Captain Uday Saharan is close behind Khan, with 304 runs scored in the same number of games. India will be hoping these players perform well in Tuesday's elimination match.