India vs SA Test: ‘KL Rahul Keen To Be Wicketkeeper in Tests,’ Says Rohit Sharma

With KL Rahul all but certain to be India’s wicketkeeper in Test cricket for the first time, captain Rohit Sharma said on the eve of the series opener that the right-handed batter is himself keen on taking the role which he does with aplomb in ODIs. With Ishan Kishan pulling out of the series due to personal reasons and Rishabh Pant recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year, a window has opened for Rahul to reclaim his spot in the Test team in the form of a wicketkeeper who bats in the middle-order.

On Sunday (24 December), head coach Rahul Dravid had called this as an exciting challenge for his namesake.

"Every cricketer has to go through some kind of transformation or take a different role in their career. There are hardly a few cricketers who have stuck to the same position and played that role throughout their careers in that position. I felt the way he kept in the World Cup; it was quite pleasing. He is really working hard and he himself is quite keen to take up that role as well," said Rohit Sharma, during the pre-match press conference.