Bumrah’s Absence Is Big Loss, Will Miss Him: Dravid After India’s SA Series Win

"We were able to rotate the squad a bit, pleased with how it's gone overall." Talking about the new aggressive batting approach of the team, Dravid said, "We made a decision after the last T20 WC, sat down with Rohit, made a conscious effort to be positive.

"We have the batsmanship to play positively, we had to structure our squad with batting depth. Pleased with the way we've come along."

With the series already in the bag even before Tuesday's match, senior players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were rested. Rishabh Pant opened the innings and Dinesh Karthik was promoted to No.4 to get more time in the middle.

"Today was an opportunity to give guys who haven't had much batting to get some time. It's hard on guys like Rishabh, Dinesh. Wish both of them could've continued, they were batting beautifully," said Dravid.

"4-5 overs more and it could've been a lot closer. Happy with the way we kept going, Harshal and Deepak and the other guys."