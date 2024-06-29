India vs South Africa T20 2024 Final: Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming?

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India and England will clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 final match today on Saturday, 29 June 2024. The game will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Both the teams made it to the finals by defeating their rivals in the semi-final matches on 27 June 2024. South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in Trinidad and Tobago to secure their spot in the finals while as India triumphed England by 68 runs in Guyana.

The Rohit Sharma led team has been amazing in this tournament. Team India remained unbeaten till finals and were leading the Group 1 points table till Super 8 stage. The men in blue will now have all their eyes set on the trophy that they haven't been successful in winning since 2007.

Talking about South Africa, this will be their first ever final match in the history of T20 World Cup. The Proteas reached the finals unbeaten and topped the Group 2 points table in group Stage. They will stop at nothing to achieve victory in the final game and win their first ever title in T20 World Cup.