India is Better Prepared Than Last South Africa Tour: KL Rahul

"When I played here last time, each day the wicket was a bit difficult and you had to stand in and adjust according to that. So, that becomes a huge challenge for both batters and bowlers. We are looking forward to the series as South Africa is an exciting place to play cricket and comes with a lot of challenges."



Asked about his personal preparation ahead of the series, Rahul said, "I have just been focusing on playing close to the body. It remains the same wherever you play, in playing close to the body and leave a lot of balls outside the off-stump and try to see off the new ball, which is the most important thing. That is what the team expects you to do as well."



"Historically, we have seen in South Africa, the new ball plays a big part. My focus has been really to play tight, something which I did in England. You have to be a lot more focused and disciplined in your mindset apart from being patient and waiting to score your runs and not give away wickets in the first 30-35 overs of the new ball."



The 29-year-old insisted India will take confidence from wins in Australia and England while taking the field against South Africa.



"It's a huge series for us as a team. We always take away series as a challenge. I know lot has been written and said about team India not being able to win series away from India. We have worked really hard towards this. Winning in Australia and in England has given us good confidence. We haven't won a series here. So, it gives us extra motivation to go out there and give our best performance. Try and learn from the mistakes in the past tour and be better this time and enjoy our cricket and the series."