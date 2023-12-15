Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar’s Ton, Kuldeep’s Fifer Help India Level Series

Siraj Sets Tone, Kuldeep Sets Fire

In reply, South Africa stumbled early on and never managed to recover from the three Powerplay wickets. Mohammed Siraj set the tone with some sublime bowling and despite not picking the wicket, built pressure for his fellow bowlers to do the damage at the other end.

The spinners came to the party in the latter half of the innings, with Kuldeep capping off his birthday with a five-wicket haul and career-best T20I figures (5/17).

Only three Proteas batters – skipper Aiden Markram (25), David Miller (35) and Donovan Ferreira (12) – managed to get to double figures as they were skittled out for 95 in the final T20I, 106 runs short of the target.