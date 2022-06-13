Ruturaj Gaikwad Drops Out? What India Could do in Must-Win T20 Against SA

Only One-Spinner?

Captain Pant wasn’t pleased with his spinners after the second defeat and said that they’d need to be more impactful going forward. Axar Patel bowled one over which costed the team 19 run while Chahal’s spell brought SA closer to the finish line by 49 runs.

Amongst the pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brilliant in Cuttack, and as was Avesh Khan, who though went wicketless in both games. Harshal Patel conceded plenty of runs in the first game but was on the money in the next.

Stopping the batters from getting away will understandably be high on the agenda, which could open the door for Arshdeep Singh, who is excellent at keeping things tight from his end. Considering the spinners have not been as effective, Pant could go the one-spinner way, bringing in Arshdeep for Axar. It is unlikely that Chahal will be dropped but even if he is, India still have the young Ravi Bishnoi to fall back on.

What About Umran Malik?

Fast tracked into the team after a pacey IPL this year, Umran Malik hasn’t got a look in so far in the series. However, with backs to the wall, Pant could ask the young pacer to tie up his laces and let fly with all his might.

That raw pace can trouble most batters is common knowledge, as is the fact that Umran can crank up the speed quite a bit. However, his lines and lengths have often not been up to the mark, which resulted in batters scoring quite a few runs of him during the IPL.

With the South African batters in good form and some of them having played the IPL too, there will be a sense of familiarity in Umran’s case. India’s pacers have not misfired particularly so far in the couple of games against SA, which could be bad news in terms of selection for Umran.