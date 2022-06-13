IPL Media Rights Auction: TV & Digital Rights Sold For 43,050 Crore, Says Report

The first two categories of the IPL's media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle have been sold, in the e-auction that got underway on Sunday, and the BCCI is set to make a reported Rs 43,255 crore from them.

'Category A' comprised the television broadcast rights of the IPL in the Indian subcontinent while 'Category B' comprised the digital media rights for the Indian subcontinent.

According to reports, Category A has been sold for Rs 23,575 crore while Category B has gone for Rs 19,680 crore.