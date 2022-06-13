IPL Media Rights Auction: TV & Digital Rights Sold For 43,050 Crore, Says Report

IPL media rights for two categories has reported been sold.
(Photo: BCCI)
The first two categories of the IPL's media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle have been sold, in the e-auction that got underway on Sunday, and the BCCI is set to make a reported Rs 43,255 crore from them.
'Category A' comprised the television broadcast rights of the IPL in the Indian subcontinent while 'Category B' comprised the digital media rights for the Indian subcontinent.
According to reports, Category A has been sold for Rs 23,575 crore while Category B has gone for Rs 19,680 crore.
The e-auction is still underway with two more categories left and the league's total media rights earnings could cross the Rs 50,000 crore mark.
'Category C', which is going to be sold next, comprises a package of a 18 matches that include weekend games and the playoffs. 'Category D' is expected to fetch the least of the four, as it consists of TV and media rights for the Rest of the World.
A total of seven companies are bidding in the online auction but Viacom18, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee are believed to be the four big bidders so far.
