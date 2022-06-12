India vs SA 2nd T20I: Bavuma Wins Toss Again, Elects to Bowl First
Latest updates from the second T20I between India and South Africa in Cuttack.
The second T20I between India and South Africa is underway in Cuttack with the Proteas' skipper Temba Bavuma winning the toss once again and electing to bowl first.
Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the match with a hand injury, and Tristan Stubbs is also out of the South African XI with Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen taking their sports.
Indian skipper Rishabh Pant is playing an unchanged XI. India are unchanged.
Teams
India: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.
