India vs SA, 3rd ODI: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First in Series Decider

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the delayed third and final ODI against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, 11 October.

The game got delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield but no overs have been reduced and Delhi will witness a full 50-over game.

India decided to go with an unchanged side that won the second ODI at Ranchi last Sunday. Meanwhile, for South Africa, David Miller made his ODI debut as captain.

The Proteas opted to rest regular skipper Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi as a precautionary measure despite the duo feeling better. Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi feature in the Proteas playing XI while Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada sit out.