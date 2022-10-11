India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA

After winning the 2nd ODI against South Africa, team India is all set to play the 3rd and the final ODI today, 11 October with high spirits and will leave no stone unturned to win the series. The 3rd and the final match of the series between IND and SA will be played on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Team South Africa won the first match of three-match series by 9 wickets while as the host team bounced back and won the second match by 7 wickets and levelled the series to 1-1. Today's 3rd and final ODI will decide which team will display an outstanding performance and win the series.

Let us find out when and where to watch the IND vs SA 3rd ODI live and where to enjoy the live streaming of the final match between India and South Africa.